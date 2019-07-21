|
|
Nickolas E. Nasuta
Oradell - Nickolas E. Nasuta of Oradell, NJ passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1941, in Hackensack, the son of Nicholas Nasuta and Marie (Geswaldo) Nasuta. Nicholas grew up in Garfield, NJ where he had treasured memories of time spent with his large Italian family and good times with his many cousins. He graduated from St. Mary's High School, class of 1958. He received his bachelor's degree from St. Peter's College in 1962, paying for tuition by working three jobs while attending school. Because of his hard work and dedication, Nickolas was the first member of his family to attend college. He then went on to attend law school at American University in Washington, DC., graduating with a Juris Doctor in 1967. Nickolas ran a successful law practice for 46 years in Oradell, NJ. He is known for his loyalty to his long-term clients and his willingness to take on the most unique of legal challenges. Practicing law was his passion in life and his office was his second home.Always ready with a joke or funny story, he touched the lives of thousands of clients during his many years of practicing. Nickolas was an elite member of several organizations including the American Bar Association, Bergen & New Jersey Bar Associations, United States Tax Court, and the New Jersey Federal District Court. He was also recognized by Marquis Who's Who as being a Preeminent Innovator and Achiever in his Profession. Prior to establishing his practice, Nickolas was a former Internal Revenue Service employee, Judicial Law Clerk and Senior Bank Trust Officer. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved companion Irene Glesias. Surviving are his daughter Nancy (Nasuta) Freud (a.k.a "First Born") and son-in-law Matthew Freud of Shrewsbury, MA, his daughter Kimberly Nasuta Frazier (a.k.a. "Second Born") of New Paltz, NY, grandchildren Kevin and Ashley Freud, former wife Carol Ann Nasuta, and friends Carrie and Raina Glesias, whom he often affectionately referred to as his other daughters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Most Holy Name R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Mill Gardens Assisted Living for the wonderful help and care that you provided. We are forever grateful.