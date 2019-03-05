|
Nicola Angelo Abbattista
Little Ferry - Nicola Angelo Abbattista 89, of Little Ferry formerly of Weehawken passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born in Molfetta, Bari Italy to the late Angelo and Vincenza Abbattista and came to the United States in 1957. Before retiring, he owned Pearl Coat Company in Hoboken. Beloved husband of the late Angela (nee DeCandia) Abbattista. Devoted father of Antonio Abbattista and his wife Eileen and Maria Racanati. Dear brother of Nicoletta. Loving grandfather of Sergio, Nicholas, Nicholas and his fiancé Kate, Angelina, Daniella and Ava Maria. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, March 6th at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday, March 5th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com