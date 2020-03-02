|
Nicolangelo "Nick" Giannantonio
Tappan - Giannantonio, Nicolangelo "Nick", 69, formerly of Palisades Park, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Nick was born in Guardiaregia, Italy on November 18, 1950. He came to America in 1972. Beloved son of Andia & the late Antonio Giannantonio. Devoted husband of Giustina Giannantonio. Loving father of Nicola Giannantonio and Anthony Giannantonio & his wife Morgan. Adored grandfather of Andia & Layla Garcia, and Antonio, Luca, & Nico Giannantonio. Dear brother of Gino Giannantonio & family, and Rosa Giannantonio & family. Before retiring, Nick worked for the Palisades Park DPW. Prior to that, he was a supervisor at Greif Brothers. Nick was also a talented musician, singer, and photographer. For many years, he performed in the band La Nuova Compagnia with his brother, Gino. He loved his family, cooking, eating pasta and cheese, listening to music, singing, taking pictures, the outdoors, and walking miles and miles each day to help keep in shape. He is so loved and deeply missed. Arrangements under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, New Jersey. Funeral Mass Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill with interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery. Donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123. There will be no services at the funeral home. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.