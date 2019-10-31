Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity R.C. Church
34 Maple Ave.
Hackensack, NJ
Pallotta, Nicolangelo, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 88. The Funeral will begin on Monday, November 4, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 34 Maple Ave. Hackensack, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 - 8:00 PM for visitation. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
