Nicolangelo Pallotta
Pallotta, Nicolangelo, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 88. The Funeral will begin on Monday, November 4, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 34 Maple Ave. Hackensack, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 - 8:00 PM for visitation. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com