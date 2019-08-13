|
|
Nicolaos Amoratis
University Park, FL - Nicolaos Amoratis of University Park, Fl. Formerly of Paramus, NJ.
Passed away peacefully at home August 9, 2019. Born in Andros Greece September 2, 1935. Preceded in death by his parents John and Marianthi Amoratis. Survived by his wife of 63 years Kalleope, his siblings Irene, Andoni, and Flora, his children John (wife Lisa), George (wife Victoria) and Renee, grandchildren Nick (wife Angela), Peter (wife Meghan), Nick, Alexa, Tanner, Kalle, Stephen and Quinn, great grandchildren Carter, Peter, Alyce and Lena, and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Nick was a proud member of The Free Masons, the AHEPA Ramapo Chapter, was a charter member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Wyckoff, NJ and a member of Saint Barbara's of Sarasota, FL.
Nick was a successful restaurateur, opening most notably The Balcony of Hawthorne in 1978, Brassies of Paramus in 1985, and Bacari Grill of Washington Township in 1993.
He will forever be in our hearts, eternal be his memory.
Donations may be made in his name to St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church of Sarasota, Fl.