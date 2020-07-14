Nicole DeSimone-Treminio
Wayne - It is with great sadness that the family of Nicole DeSimone-Treminio, announces her passing on Friday July 10 th 2020 at the age of 33. Beloved wife of Albert Terminio. Cherished daughter of Ralph and Mary DeSimone, Loving sister of Jason and Christopher DeSimone. Adored granddaughter of Gladys Bilotta. Nicole will be forever remembered by her numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, extended family and dear friends. Pre-deceased by grandparents Thomas Bilotta, Joseph and Helen DeSimone and her beloved pets Odie, LuLu and Winston.
Nicole DeSimone was born in NYC, graduated Mahwah High School in 2005. She was a certified make-up artist from MUD in NYC. She was employed by Sephora in Riverside Square as an Operations Manager.
Nicole enjoyed fishing and jet skiing with her Dad and traveling with her family. She enjoyed beach days with her Mom and playing the Crane Game on the Boardwalk. Her passions were Music, Make-up, Cooking, Dancing, Movies, Animals, New Orleans and Jim Morrison. She was known for her loyalty, her love of life, her pure heart and beautiful smile.
She will be greatly missed, by her beloved husband Albert, her loving family and her treasured pets Nola and Mimsy.
The family will receive their friends on Friday July 17th 2020 from 4-8pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main St. "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Prayer services Friday 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Humanesociety.org
. For further information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
.