Nicole Marlene Donals
Nicole Marlene Donals 31, on October 11, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved daughter of the late Kathy Regan Donals and David Donals and his wife Lisa Donals. Loving sister of D.J. Donals. Adored granddaughter of Marlene and Nick Kwak and Jean and the late Bill Donals. Loving niece of Randy and Danny Regan, Rob Pasquino and Mark Burke and late uncles Ronny Regan, Brad and Billy Donals and aunt Peggy Kwak Pasquino. Also survived by cousins Danielle and Connor Regan, Hannah and Alex Burke.
Nicole graduated from Mahwah High School and Penn State University with a degree in elementary education. She was formerly employed at Rising Star Academy in Bergenfield, NJ. Nicole was a generous, caring soul who loved working with children, animals and being at the beach. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Donations may be made in Nicole's name to Friends of Spring House for Women Inc. 230 E. Ridgewood Ave. Paramus, NJ 07652. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.