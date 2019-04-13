|
Nicole (Crowther) Sullivan
Riverdale - Sullivan, Nicole (Crowther) age 50 of Riverdale on Friday April 5, 2019. She was born in Hackensack and lived in Butler before moving to Riverdale. She was a homemaker. Beloved mother of Matthew Corey Sullivan Jr. and Hunter John Sullivan both of Pompton Lakes. Loving daughter of Ann (Jennings) Crowther of North Carolina and the late Harvey Crowther. Dear sister of Andrew and his wife Tori Pace of North Carolina, John and his wife Terry Foreman of Delaware, Richard and his wife Aimee Balthasar of New Mexico and Elisabeth Crowther and her husband Michael Mustachio of Chester, NY. Nicole is also survived by her former husband Matthew Sullivan of Pompton Lakes, his parents; Tom and the late Betty Sullivan, his brothers and sister and several loving nieces and nephews. Memorial mass will be held on Monday 9:30am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Avenue Pompton Lakes, NJ, 973-835-0374. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.