Nicole VanLenten

Nicole Van Lenten
Vernon - Nicole Ashley Van Lenten, 21, of Leadville, Colorado, formerly of Vernon, New Jersey loving and devoted daughter of Fred and Patricia (nee Laughlin) Van Lenten tragically took her last breath on this earth on June 24, 2020 while a passenger in a motor vehicle accident.
As Nicole's parents, Fred and Patti are left heartbroken and grieving by the loss of their only child, heaven now has another beautiful angel!
For those who knew Nicole (a.k.a. "Nikki"), she was a breath of fresh air. An energetic, kind and sensitive soul; she was full of compassion, thoughtfulness and had raw and honest emotions. She was a gentle, free spirited young woman that naturally & instinctively was drawn towards those in need of assistance or those marginalized or left out. Without hesitation Nicole was quick to stand up for the helpless or those being picked on.
Nikki thoroughly enjoyed time with her entire family and friends, especially during family get-togethers. Most important to her was her one-on-one time with her mother and her shared love of music and fishing with her father. Early in life she commented that she wished she had a sister. We believe that's why she truly valued friendships so dearly. Jamie Stegle, Nikki's lifelong friend, fulfilled the role of the older sister she never had.
Nicole LOVED traditions such as spending Holidays with family, attending annual Christmas shows & dinner, coloring Easter eggs and Easter egg hunts, vacations to LBI and annual trips to NYC with her godmother. She also enjoyed her dance recitals and apple picking. Color Me Mine & Kurth Cottage with Grandma Laughlin, arts and crafts and playing cards with Grandma Van Lenten, fishing with Poppy Van Lenten, as well as horse playing and her "deep" conversations with Grandpa Laughlin. Always near the top of her list was her passion for snowboarding!
During her life, Nicole enjoyed special relationships with her Great "Grandpa" John Van Lenten, "Poppy" Gene Van Lenten, her favorite cousin, Joey Albanese, and "Gram" Pam Laughlin - all of whom are now with her to comfort and guide her in her life hereafter.
In addition to her parents, Nicole was a joyful blessing to her grandparents: Eugene (Pre-deceased) & Arlene Van Lenten and James & Pam (Pre-deceased) Laughlin; as well as to her aunts and uncles: Diane Laughlin (Godmother), Judy (h. Bob Ciulla), Cyndi (h. Reno Mastrocola), Jet (James the 3rd) Laughlin, Kathy and (h. Al Ligenzowski) (Godfather), and Barbara (h. Pete (Pre-deceased) Reynolds). She also left a lifelong impression on all her cousins, close friends, and her furry companions: Smokey & Kouz and all those that were a "HUGE" part of her life.
These last five months of her precious life, Nicole lived her dream and her love of the great outdoors living in Colorado. She will always be deeply loved by family, friends, and those who truly knew her. Although she is no longer with us, her genuine and engaging personality will always be remembered by all who knew her.
The Van Lenten family will receive family and friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Nativity on Tuesday July 7 at 10:00AM. Due to the restrictions of the day, 100 people will be admitted into the church. Mass will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. We encourage you to gather in groups to live stream together. Interment will be private at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicole's memory to:
"Canine Companions for Independence" Northeast, 286 Middle Island Rd, Medford, NY 11763 https://www.cci.org/locations/northeast/