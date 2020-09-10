1/
Nicolina Asconi
Nicolina Asconi

Rutherford - Nicolina Asconi,93,of Rutherford passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born in Jersey City to Nicholas Ardito & Amelia (nee Ruggieri).

Nicolina married the late Raffaele F. Asconi and together they raised two daughters. Her mother was a seamstress and Nicolina would follow in her footsteps but her true passion was her family. She was such a loving and nurturing woman who took care of her grandchildren and brother when he fell ill. Nicolina was the cook of the family and her meatballs are what everyone couldn't emulate.

Nicolina will be missed dearly by her daughters Maria Asconi & Patricia Mayo & husband Joseph, her grandchildren John & wife Kelley Mayo & Nicole, her siblings Vincent Ardito, her sister-in-law Betty Ardito. Nicolina is predeceased by her husband Raffaele F. Asconi (2014), her siblings Connie Suchucki, Frank Ardito, Peter Ardito, Sylvester Ardito.

Family will receive friends Monday 9:00am to 10:30am in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford thereafter there will be a Cryptside service in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Please visit calhounmania.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
