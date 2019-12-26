Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Pompei Church
70 Murray Ave
Paterson, NJ
1932 - 2019
Woodland Park - Nicolina "Lee" Ferrante (nee Cennamano), 87, of Woodland Park, passed away in her home on December 23, 2019. She was born in Paterson on December 2, 1932 to the late Elia and Concetta (DeSimone) Cennamano. She graduated Paterson Business and Commercial college and was a loving and devoted homemaker to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was also a parishioner at Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson and was a loyal follower of the Padre Pio Foundation and supporter of the United Service Organization. Lee was the beloved wife of John Ferrante; she was the adored mother of Louis Ferrante and Rene Ferrante and her husband Rudolph; she was the cherished grandmother of Jenna, Stephanie, Mary (and her husband Manny Martinez), Michael and Tina Ferrante and the great grandmother of Vincent, Isabella, Joseph, Jayden and Mia. Lee was predeceased by her brother Alphonse and Albert Cennamano and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitiation will be Sunday, December 29th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 9:30am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 06416. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
