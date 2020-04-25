|
Nicolina Menta
Nicolina Menta came to the United States from Italy in 1966 with her family. In 1972, they settled in Ridgefield Park. Nicolina was a very caring, kind and generous soul. She only saw the good in everyone she met and always put others before herself. She was a devout Catholic who lived and practiced her faith . She was also an espresso connoisseur and her barista, baking and cooking skills will be missed; especially around the holidays and at family gatherings when she would make her famous cherry cheese cake. She was truly a beacon of light and exuded positive energy while she was on this earth.
Nicolina was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Ridgefield Park. She volunteered her time to help cook meals for the Bergen County Housing , Health and Human Services Center for the Homeless in Hackensack with both St. Francis and Feed the Hungry. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St Francis of Assisi #2271, where she recently served as treasurer.
She is survived by her husband Harry Menta of 29 years and their daughter Catherine both of Ridgefield Park. Also surviving are both her parents Antonio and Fedora DiVerita of Ridgefield Park and her bother Rocco and his wife Theresa of Mahwah. In addition, she is survived by her mother-in-law Loretta Menta and brother-in-law Robert Menta and his wife Sara all of Lumberton. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, Michael Menta, Gabrielle, Gianna and Antonio DiVerita, numerous cousins and her buddy Murray the family dog.
A private wake will be held at the Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home in Ridgefield Park followed by cremation. At a later date the family will celebrate Nicolina's life with a memorial service. Please consider honoring Nicolina with a donation in her name to any of the following organizations: The Ridgefield Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps 48 Main Street Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660; Bergen County Housing , Health and Human Services Center 120 South River Street Hackensack NJ and at . Vorheesingwersen.com