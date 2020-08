Or Copy this URL to Share

Niels Kirk



Haworth - Beloved husband and friend passed away on August 26, 2020. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home, Tenafly on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Interment Monday, 11 AM at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood.









