Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nikki Mancinelli Obituary
Mancinelli, Nikki, 21, of Bayville, NJ, formerly from Montvale, NJ, passed suddenly on Monday, November 25th, 2019 of diabetes related complications. She was a joyful soul whose ever-present smile brought humor and happiness to the lives of everyone who knew her. She leaves behind her loving mother Terri Falkenstern and her husband Robert and her father Michael Mancinelli. She was the adored younger sister of Michele Scharch, Paula Mancinelli and Siobhan Revie. Nikki was a devoted aunt to her 6 nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Her final moments were spent at peace with loving boyfriend Jason Panarotti. May Nikki be at peace in the love and light of our Heavenly Father. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4-8PM with private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Nikki's memory to the American Diabetes Foundation, Diabetes.org/donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com
