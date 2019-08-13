|
|
NikkiAnne Wallace
Boonton - NikkiAnne Wallace, 47, of Boonton, NJ, sadly passed away at home on the evening of Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Born in Passaic, NJ to Thomas and Joyce (Cannarozzi) Boylan, Nikki was raised in Passaic along with her two brothers. She earned a bachelor degree from Montclair State University and worked in several real estate office management positions in NJ.
Surviving are her beloved husband, William; loving parents, Thomas and Joyce Boylan; loving brothers and their wives, Thomas and Gina Cannarozzi and Gregory and Joanna Boylan; most special was her faithful companion, Hailey.
Visiting at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home,107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ on Thursday, August 15th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ on Friday, August 16th at 10:00 am. The interment is private.
Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com for the complete obituary.