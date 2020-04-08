|
|
Nikolina (nee Pervinich) Hluchan
Nikolina (nee Pervinich) Hluchan died on April 6, 2020 in Paramus, NJ of complications from coronavirus and stroke. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Pervinich, Westwood, NJ and her children Richard (Deborah) Hluchan, Haddonfield, NJ; Joan Hluchan (Walter) Kelly, Westwood, NJ, and Gerard (Elizabeth) Hluchan, Middletown, NY. She is also survived by her six grandchildren Sarah Hluchan, Christine Hluchan, Tara (Tom) Harley, Erin Kelly, Timothy (Caroline) Hluchan, and Billy Hluchan, as well as her two great grandchildren Lucas Hluchan and Noah Hluchan.
Nicky was born on May 14, 1923 in Grohote on the island of Solta in Croatia. At the age of 6, she immigrated to the United States with her family, ultimately settling in West New York, NJ. She graduated from St. Joseph of the Palisades High School in West New York, NJ. During World War II, she worked at Kress's Department Store in New York City. In 1948, she married her sweetheart, Milan Hluchan, whose family had immigrated from Slovakia. In 1952 they moved to Paramus where they raised their family. She was intimately involved in the education and activities of her children, including Boy and Girl Scouts. Nicky instilled in them an appreciation for their Croatian and Slovak heritage by, among other things, preparing ethnic cuisine and delicacies. She was a longtime member of Sokol USA in Guttenberg, NJ, and served as an active member of the Bergen Catholic High School Mother's Club for many years after her sons graduated. Nicky was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church in Paramus, where she met friends, volunteered in senior groups and worked at bingo events. She loved the ocean and seafood and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at their summer home at the Jersey Shore. For many years she worked as a bookkeeper at various firms in Bergen County. Nicky and Milan enjoyed traveling in the US and Europe, and especially enjoyed visiting their ancestral homelands. After Milan's death in 1995, Nicky devoted herself to her family and various senior citizen activities. She served as an active member and officer of the Paramus Pioneers. For many years, she volunteered to assist seniors in preparing tax returns. Nicky especially enjoyed doting on her grandchildren, and later great grandchildren, lovingly participating in their various activities and life events.
All services will be held privately. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Nicky's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
Arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. To leave an online condolence or for further information visit
www.vanderplaat.com