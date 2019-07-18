|
Nilda Bonino
Ridgefield - Bonino, Nilda nee: Achino, age 97, of Ridgefield, formerly of Palisades Park, on July 16, 2019. She was born in New York City and was a Clothing Sample Maker and then Homemaker. Beloved wife of the late Silvio Bonino. Devoted mother of Elaine Asciak and her late husband Michael, and the late Vivian Bonino and Dennis Bonino. Cherished grandmother of Daniel and Loren. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends on Friday 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Matthew's R. C Church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or . For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com