Nilda E. Fabrizio
Park Ridge - FABRIZIO, Nilda E. (nee Ghiringhelli) of Park Ridge passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 93 years old. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she came to the US in 1960 with her husband Ludovico and their two daughters, Marta and Mary. She lived in Westwood since 1968 prior to moving to Park Ridge in 2014. Nilda was a member of The Artists' Circle. Her works were showcased at the Lincoln Center as well as in other exhibitions. One of her finest achievements was being commissioned by the Argentine government in the early 1950s to sculpt statues of leading dignitaries. Nilda was a skilled and creative cook, who loved entertaining at home. With her husband, she traveled the world which was one of her greatest passions. Her favorite locations were Italy, Alaska, and Australia.

Loving wife of Ludovico Fabrizio.

Devoted mother of Marta Stoeffler and her husband Ted Ganska & Dr. Mary C. Fabrizio and her husband Dr. Dixon W. Wilde.

Loving grandmother of Carla Ciamarra and her husband Robert.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. All services will be held privately by the family and any future services will be posted at a later date. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home, 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
