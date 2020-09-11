Nina Drzal
Wallington - Nina Drzal of Wallington since 1989, and formerly a life-long resident of Clifton, entered eternal life, Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, she was 85. Nina was born in Passaic on September 30th, 1934, to Anthony and Anna (Uzzeo) DiGraci. Nina had been a secretary at Beth Israel Hospital in Passaic for over 24 years, retiring in 1996. Nina was married to her devoted husband Eugene Drzal in 1989. Nina had a special devotion to Mother Cabrini and the Sacred Heart. She was a piano player and enjoyed making the "donation" trips to Atlantic City and Point Pleasant Pizza. Nina is survived by her devoted husband Eugene; nephews Raymond DiGraci, Mark DiGraci; her great-nieces Corrin Marie DiGraci and Morgna Renee DiGraci. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Stacey and her husband Chris Luccarelli, and their children Rachel and Daniel. Nina is also survived by her cousin Diana and her husband Ron Horvath. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond A. DiGraci in 1988. Visiting Sunday, 5-8 pm, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave. Wallington, NJ. A funeral Mass will be celebrated, 10am, Monday, September 9th, The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 127 Paterson Ave., Wallington, NJ. Nina will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com