Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.O. Cathedral
171 Colfax Road
Wayne, NJ
Wayne - Nina Goloub (nee Laga) 93 of Wayne, NJ passed away at home on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born in Belarus, Russia. She was a Professor of Russian Literature at New York University and retired in 1991. She was a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Cathedral. Beloved wife of the late Valentine Goloub. Funeral Service at St. Michael's R.O. Cathedral, 171 Colfax Road, Wayne, NJ on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment, Novo DiVeevo Cemetery, Nanuet, NY. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com
