Wayne - Nina Goloub (nee Laga) 93 of Wayne, NJ passed away at home on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born in Belarus, Russia. She was a Professor of Russian Literature at New York University and retired in 1991. She was a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Cathedral. Beloved wife of the late Valentine Goloub. Funeral Service at St. Michael's R.O. Cathedral, 171 Colfax Road, Wayne, NJ on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment, Novo DiVeevo Cemetery, Nanuet, NY. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com