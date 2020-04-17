|
Ninetta M. (nee Dino) Buzzerio
Paramus - Ninetta M. Buzzerio (nee Dino), better known as "Netta", 93, a resident of Paramus, NJ, entered into eternal life on April 15, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living. Born and raised in downtown Jersey City, and a graduate of Lincoln High School, she is the last surviving child of Mary and Rosario Dino. Devoted wife of the late Ernest Buzzerio. Beloved mother of the late Rev. Joseph Buzzerio, Janet Pedersen and her husband Robert, Bernadette Losito and her husband Carl, Gerard Buzzerio and his wife Lillian, Ninette Carey, Ernest Buzzerio and his wife Daren, and Judith Duzich and her husband Michael. Proud grandmother of Robert Pedersen and his wife Kim, Brenda Santiago and her husband Alberto, Nadine Finn and her husband Ryan, Wayne Carey, Michael Losito and his wife Julia, Carl Losito, Jr. and his fiancée Corrinne, Nicholas Buzzerio, Gerard Busacco, Julianna Buzzerio, Daniel Buzzerio, Gia Busacco, Ariana Carey, Alexander Buzzerio, and Michael Duzich. Honored great-grandmother of Chase and Quinn Pedersen, Ellie and Kellen Finn, and Daniel and Grace Losito. Dear sister-in-law of Louise Dino. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Netta was a tireless and loving homemaker to her large family, including being an extraordinary cook at home, and for many years at the family's luncheonette in North Bergen. She was a devout woman of Roman Catholic Faith, having been a long-standing parishioner and communicant at St. Brigid R.C. Church in North Bergen and at Madonna R.C. Church in Fort Lee. She will be remembered for her kindness and friendliness, love of family, beautiful smile, joyous singing, limitless energy, and great sense of humor. She was truly a selfless person who made others feel at ease and welcome, and whose potential for the greater good was limitless. Due to current circumstances, services will be private. A life celebration will be announced and held when it is safe for family and friends to gather at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 445 Fifth Avenue, River Edge. Entombment in the Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Arrangements Beaugard-McKnight, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com.