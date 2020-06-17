Nino Brusco
Fort Lee - Brusco, Nino age 53, of Elmhurst, NY, formerly of Fort Lee, and Leonia, NJ, on Sunday June 14, 2020. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela and was a Restaurant Entrepreneur and Manager of Iguana NYC. Beloved husband of Patricia Brusco nee; Alvarez. Devoted father of Brian Brusco. Cherished son of Giacinto and Blas Brusco. Beloved brother of Liva DeSimone and her husband Phil, Henry Brusco and his wife Laura, and the late Juan Brusco. Adored uncle of Nicholas and Joseph DeSimone, Luca, Anthony, and Dominic Brusco. Great uncle of Vincent DeSimone.
Nino was a star athlete during his years at Fort Lee High School. He excelled in baseball, football, and went on to play hockey in various leagues after high school. He was a life long fan of the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Yankees. There was nothing Nino loved more than spending time with family, cheering on his son Brian at his hockey games and tournaments, and playing baseball, football, and hockey with his nephews. He was a hard worker, a loyal friend, and a truly devoted family man.
Private viewing on Saturday at 2:00 PM observing current social distancing guidelines, at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Prayer Service to follow at 3:00 PM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.