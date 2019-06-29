|
Nino Caldarone
North Haledon - Ermelindo "Nino" Caldarone, age 83 of North Haledon, NJ died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Nino was born in Montella, Italy and immigrated to the United States in July 14, 1954. He was the owner of Custom Tailoring & Styling by Nino Caldarone, Ramsey, NJ for many years. He was a member of the Waldwick Lions Club where he was Past President and had held many position over the years. Nino was a co-founder of the Soccer Association of Bergen County, which was an organization very near and dear to his heart. Nino was a very active member of the Custom Tailors and Design Organization of America, having served as President from 2004-2005 and he also taught Fitting and Alterations at the Custom Tailors and Design Organization. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Carol Caldarone of North Haledon, his loving children, Rose Carr and her husband Peter of Mahwah, NJ, Inez Inserra and her husband Larry Jr. of Mahwah, NJ, Greg Caldarone of North Haledon, NJ, Maria DeZago of Waldwick, NJ, Christine Robertson of Mahwah, NJ, Carolyn Arevalo of Wyckoff, NJ and Catherine Hartman and her husband, Jerry of South Hampton, PA. Also surviving is Nino's mother, Maria Caldarone of Waldwick, NJ, his sister Maria Rocco of Pompton Lakes, and his two brothers, Sal Caldarone and his wife, Clara of Hawthorne, NJ and Georgio Caldarone and his wife, Nella of Pompton Lakes, NJ. Left to carry on their grandfather's legacy are his ten grandchildren, Victoria Laraia, Britney Laraia, Juliana Ritchie and her husband, Jason, Cassandra Gioffre, Anthony DeZago, Olivia Robertson, Catherine Saum and her husband Dan, Erin Perna, John Silvers, Jr., and Laura Silvers. Nino's proudest moments in life was when he was elevated to Great Grandfather with the birth of Violet Frances and her brother Patrick Daniel Saum. The "tailoring world" is saddened by the loss of such a talented comrade and those of the local community will miss Nino's ability to make any man look dapper and any woman stunning! Visitation will take place at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2 - 6 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ followed by the entombment at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Nino's memory may be made to Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund, 20 Ridge Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430.