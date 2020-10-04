Nino Carnevale
Nino Carnevale, of Ho-Ho-Kus, passed away on October 3, 2020 with his family by his side. Loving husband of Joan Carnevale (nee: Yutko). Devoted father of Andrea and her husband John Blute, Kevin Carnevale and his wife Jing, and Pamela Strum and her husband Donald. Cherished grandfather of Emma and Darci Collins, Nina Carnevale, and Melody and Marcus Strum. Nino is also survived by his sister Cabrina Carnevale. He was predeceased by his brother Tony Carnevale and sister Claire Yatcilla. Nino graduated from Muhlenberg College and went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine degree from Seton Hall University Medical School. He served his residency at Montefiore Medical Center and shortly thereafter entered the Medical Corps of the U.S. Navy. He served in the Vietnam War and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Thereafter he served on the staff of the San Diego Naval Hospital. Later, he became the Director of Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and was selected by New York Magazine as one of the Best Surgeons in 1996 and 1998. In 2019 he was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from Muhlenberg College.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation in Nino's memory to a charity of your choice
