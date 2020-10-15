Niva Elena Donohue
Niva Elena Donohue, (77), of New Jersey, New York and Grand Cayman, passed away at her home on the Cayman Islands on Monday, September 28, 2020. She died peacefully with her husband Robert and daughter Julia by her side. Niva was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on October 14, 1942 to parents Vito and Elena (Lignori) Romano. She graduated from Holy Family High School in Union City in 1960 and graduated from Seton Hall University in 1964 with a degree in accounting. Niva married her husband Robert Donohue on October 5th, 1969. Last year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Niva's greatest love was her family. She had two children, Julia and Sean, and was a devoted wife and mother. The family settled into a home in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, where Niva took an active role in local politics, becoming an elected Republican Party County Committee Person in Bergen County, New Jersey. She enjoyed attending the Inauguration of President George Bush in 2001 in Washington D.C.. She also devoted her time and financial support to her Catholic church, Church of Presentation in Upper Saddle River. The Donohues were long-standing members of the Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, New York, where they celebrated many anniversaries, holidays and family birthdays through the years. Niva was also an accomplished businesswoman and real estate salesperson in New Jersey. For many years she had her broker's license at the Terri O'Connor Real Estate Agency, and she was a prize-winning realtor at Murphy Realty and a GOLD MEDALLION Member real estate broker at the Century 21 Agency. Upon retirement, Bob and Niva moved into an apartment in NYC. Niva had an active social life with a wide circle of friends, and she loved attending socials and charity events. She was a member of the Philharmonic-Symphony Society of New York and a Benefit Planning Committee member of Villa Marie Claire. Bob and Niva bought a home on the island of Grand Cayman and eventually transitioned there as their primary residence. Niva leaves behind Robert, her loving husband of over 50 years, children Sean, his wife Jennifer and their children Patrick, Ellie and Emily also Julia and her partner Gregory and his son Jude. She also leaves behind her sister Johanna Schmidhauser and brother in law Robert, nephew Mark, his wife Kim and grand-nieces Maya, Ava and niece Ellen Apple. She will be deeply missed by all her family including many cousins. The family is planning a burial and ceremony in Grand Cayman and online. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Niva's name to any of her favorite charities including St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children. Stjude.org
