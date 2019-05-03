|
Noah Oliver Gresham
Mt. Pleasant, SC. - Noah Oliver Gresham, age 87, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Noah was born on July 23, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Noah Obert and Minnie Oliver Gresham. He was preceded in death in 2006 by his beloved wife of 46 years, Janet Gresham.
Noah is survived by his 3 children; Karen (Keith) Conard of Powell, Oh, Cheryl (Todd) Barry of North Caldwell, NJ and Noah M. (Braden) Gresham of Mt. Pleasant, SC along with treasured grandchildren Adam (Alison) and Tyler Conard, Jordan and Spencer Barry, and Reagan, Noah Clayton and Mack Gresham. In addition to his wife and parents, Noah was preceded in death by his two sisters Jane Henchey and Shirley Smith.
Noah was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, OH and had a long and successful career with Becton Dickenson and Co. where he retired as the Corporate Director of Sales. He was also a Mason. Over the years, Noah and Janet resided in Aurora, OH and Ridgewood, NJ before retiring in Venice, FL.
Noah was a loving husband, father and Papa and loved and cared for his family deeply. He enjoyed golfing and a good cigar on the beach. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held in Upper Montclair, NJ and then there will be a family celebration of life in Venice, Florida where many special family vacations, traditions and memories of Noah and Janet occurred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Noah and Janet Gresham to the , PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX.
