Noel J. Gordon
1940 - 2020
Noel J. Gordon

Orange - Age 80, departed this life on May 3, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1940, in Kingston, Jamaica to the late Walter and Lillian Gordon.

Noel was employed by Ronald Mark Associates in 1960 before retiring. He leaves precious memories to; his wife, Christine (Wright) Gordon, children Stephen, Paulie, Polly, and Laquita, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, mother-in-law, Bertha Wright, sister-in-law, Celeste Wright, nephew Jason Legette, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
