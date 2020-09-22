Noelle Muller
Mahwah - Noelle (DeCotiis) Muller entered eternal rest on September 17, 2020. Born April 3, 1963 in Morristown, Noelle lived the majority of her life in Bergen County. Noelle is survived by her husband, Pete, her children, Chloe, Stevie, Che, and Tori as well as a grandson, Noah. She is also survived by her mother, Rosita DeCotiis, her brother, Eric DeCotiis as well as many nephews and nieces.
With three out of four children in diapers, Noelle worked as the secretary and factotum for the family business, M&M Masons. She was the oil that made the machine run. She was on call 24 hours a day for both her family and the family business.
The family went into a tailspin in April 1999 when Noelle was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She faced the diagnosis with resolve and courage having to undergo chemotherapy for 8 months. Once she was declared in remission, it was a long road back for her to recover the vigor she previously had. Part of her recovery was due her belief in prayer and the cross became a symbol of her strong faith.
Noelle's sense of humor was second to none, and no one could construct a pun the way she could. Her laughter could be heard throughout the house.
Noelle was a tireless homemaker with a love of gourmet cooking; her greatest pleasure was hosting large family dinners and entertaining where she would bring family and friends together. She loved to travel and soaking up the sun on any beach was a real pleasure. Being on vacation was really the only time she was off the clock and she luxuriated in the freedom. Noelle spent countless hours decorating the home Noelle and Pete had built in Mahwah. Each item was carefully chosen and was curated with the utmost care. No detail was left to chance, and the end result was proof of that care.
As for her children, who will be there to comfort them in their hour of need. Nothing can replace a mother's soft touch and sweet embrace. Noelle's passing has left a void in the hearts of her family and friends who loved her. It comes as no surprise that it will be impossible to replace Noelle in their lives.
Having earned her eternal rest, she is in heaven now, playing Yahtzee with her brother, Christian, having Grandma put her hair in braids, while waiting for Granddad to finish making the silver dollar pancakes. For Noelle that is an almost perfect scenario. We can hear her laughing from here.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Noelle's name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, LLS.org
.
In view of the pandemic, a private church service will be held on Friday, September 25th. Following the church service and entombment at the mausoleum, a repast will be held for anyone who would like to join us at 1:00pm at Portobello, 175 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland.