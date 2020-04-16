|
|
Noorzahan Aditya
Wayne - Aditya, Noorzahan (Karim), age 82 of Wayne peacefully passed on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, she lived in Passaic before building her family home in Wayne. She was a resident of Wayne for 48 years.
"Nuri" grew up in Jersey City where her musical interest was piqued in high school after scoring the lead in the musical "Annie Get Your Gun". After high school, she sang backup in the studio for Frankie Valli and through the years sang to her family every chance she had.
While raising three boys she finished college and was a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Medical Center then a Nursing instructor at Phillips Business School in Paterson before launching a successful GNC franchisee career which she ultimately retired from. She spent her retirement years enjoying time with her family and friends.
Beloved wife of the late Mukul Aditya. Loving mother of Kumar Aditya and his wife Jeanette of Wanaque, Amal Aditya and his wife Teresa of Wayne and Rahmen Aditya and his wife Aurora of Randolph. Dear grandmother of Kristen, Kaylin, Kara, Michael and Nicolas. She was predeceased by her brothers Abdul Karim, Tara Karim and Shirazul Karim, her parents Abdul Karim and Charlotte Eldorado Suddin.
2 Timothy 4:7
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith"
All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell