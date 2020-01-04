|
Nora Eileen Casey
Ledgewood - Nora Eileen Casey, 70, of Ledgewood, NJ, formerly of Chester, passed away on December 20, 2019, at Millennium Home in Matawan, NJ. She was born in Teaneck on July 16, 1949, to the late William and Florence (MacGregor) Casey. She spent all her life in New Jersey and New York City. Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1959 at age ten, Nora was a pioneer in her successful, sixty-year maintenance of diabetes.
Growing up in Harrington Park, Nora learned to sew early on from her sister, Mary Ann. Nora was an accomplished clothing designer and seamstress, spending two semesters at the New York Fashion Institute. An excellent student, Nora earned an academic scholarship from the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1971.
She began her career as a medical technician in Saddlebrook. Later she worked as a teacher in The New York Medical Center's medical assistant program. Before retiring, Nora spent more than a decade as office manager for the NYU Surgery Center in Queens.
Nora was married to Danny Mindrebo in 1990. They found a small and friendly town in Morris County: it was Love at first sight when they arrived in Chester. They purchased a home together and settled down to life in the country. Nora was a member of the Chester Lioness and volunteered with area pet rescue agencies. In her last two decades, a great joy in her life was the countless hours she spent with her neighbors, the Donovan family. From cradling newborns to sewing homemade Halloween costumes to attending school concerts and sharing Christmas morning, Nora was an ever-present and loving blessing in the lives of David, Sheila, Meghan, Will, Trey, Ryan, and Aidan Donovan.
Nora is survived by her three brothers, William, Patrick and Barry and three sisters: Ellen, Kathleen and Mary Ann. She is also survived by extended family members, the Donovan family, and numerous friends. Nora was predeceased by her husband in 2007.
All services were private.
Arrangements entrusted to William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester, NJ. For online condolences and information visit leberfuneralhome.com.