Nora Shea
Teaneck - Shea, Nora, of Teaneck - passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She was a resident at The Bergen County Health Care Center at Rockleigh, NJ. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Nora" to family and friends. Born February 5, 1924 in Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry Ireland, predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Sullivan), brothers Michael, Patrick and John, and sisters Mary and Catherine, and by her endearing cousin Michael Mahoney and wife Kathleen.
Nora enjoyed working on her family farm in Ireland before immigrating to America in 1954 aboard the "Marine Tiger". She worked over 33 years as a domestic employee for the Lehman Family in New York City. Upon retirement, she moved to Teaneck, NJ where she loved spending time with her immediate family. She enjoyed walking around town and taking exercise classes at the Teaneck Senior Center. She was a proud & faithful parishioner of St. Anastasia R.C. in Teaneck, NJ.
Nora is survived by her first cousins Joseph (Pierrette) Mahony of Montreal, Canada and James Mahoney (late Barbara Anne) of Boynton Beach, Florida, her loving "Angel" of a cousin Karen Smith, her husband Tom and children Kathleen and Ryan, and other loving cousins Brian Mahoney, Stacey Anne Mahoney and husband Karl, Kirsten Mahoney her husband Josh and son Tobias, Charles Mahony and wife Andree' and Christopher Mahony, and her dear friend Claire Finlay. She was loved by all and will be missed tremendously.
Although she was petite, she was known to have the heart and soul of a giant. Her greatest enjoyment was the ability to help others and spend time with her family. Nora was an avid storyteller and the best part was when she got caught up in her own laughter and it became delightfully contagious to everyone around.
In lieu of the current health crisis around the Nation, a private Christian burial was held graveside at St. Raymond's Cemetery Bronx, NY. Arrangements handled by Volk Leber Funeral Home, Teaneck, NJ. For further information and to view Nora's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com