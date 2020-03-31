|
Norah H. Reilly
Maywood - Norah H. Reilly (nee O'Toole), of Maywood and Hackensack, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Prior to retiring she had worked as a Culinary Provider for Holy Trinity Church Convent in Hackensack for many years. She was a dedicated member of the Maywood Seniors Group, the Rosary Society of Queen of Peace and Holy Trinity Church and the Trinity Leisure Club. She was a parishioner of Queen of Peace R.C. Church, Maywood. Beloved wife of the late James J. Reilly (1979). Devoted mother of Patrick Aidan Reilly and his wife Lucinda of Upland, CA, Bernadette Hoiem and her husband Gary of Paramus, NJ and John G. Reilly and his wife Marguerite of Normal, IL. Cherished grandmother of Colette, Alison, Michael, Matthew, Kathryn, Lauren, Great Grandmother of Keira, Ashlyn, Timothy, Jack, Ella and Liam. Dearest sister of the late John, James, Martin, Patrick and Thomas O'Toole, Ellen Lally, Mary Regan, Delia Farrell and Margaret McTigue. Nora also leaves behind her niece Mary Gaughan and her husband Tom of Toms River, NJ. and many other loving nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com