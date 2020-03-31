Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Norah Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norah H. Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norah H. Reilly Obituary
Norah H. Reilly

Maywood - Norah H. Reilly (nee O'Toole), of Maywood and Hackensack, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Prior to retiring she had worked as a Culinary Provider for Holy Trinity Church Convent in Hackensack for many years. She was a dedicated member of the Maywood Seniors Group, the Rosary Society of Queen of Peace and Holy Trinity Church and the Trinity Leisure Club. She was a parishioner of Queen of Peace R.C. Church, Maywood. Beloved wife of the late James J. Reilly (1979). Devoted mother of Patrick Aidan Reilly and his wife Lucinda of Upland, CA, Bernadette Hoiem and her husband Gary of Paramus, NJ and John G. Reilly and his wife Marguerite of Normal, IL. Cherished grandmother of Colette, Alison, Michael, Matthew, Kathryn, Lauren, Great Grandmother of Keira, Ashlyn, Timothy, Jack, Ella and Liam. Dearest sister of the late John, James, Martin, Patrick and Thomas O'Toole, Ellen Lally, Mary Regan, Delia Farrell and Margaret McTigue. Nora also leaves behind her niece Mary Gaughan and her husband Tom of Toms River, NJ. and many other loving nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -