Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Hillsdale, NJ
More Obituaries for Norah Moore
Norah Mary Moore Obituary
Norah Mary Moore

River Vale - Norah Mary Moore, 80, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of John Moore. Devoted mother of Patrick, Maureen, Eileen, Joseph and William. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Kevin, Shana, Jack, Steven, Gracie, Bart, Mitch, Joseph, Brian, Katharine, Aidan and Ava. Dear sister of Patrick, Lillian, Breda, Yvonne, Carmel and William. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, November 17 from 2-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Norah's life and faith will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ on Monday, November 18, at 10AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Becker-funeralhome.com
