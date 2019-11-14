|
Norah Mary Moore
River Vale - Norah Mary Moore, 80, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of John Moore. Devoted mother of Patrick, Maureen, Eileen, Joseph and William. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Kevin, Shana, Jack, Steven, Gracie, Bart, Mitch, Joseph, Brian, Katharine, Aidan and Ava. Dear sister of Patrick, Lillian, Breda, Yvonne, Carmel and William. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, November 17 from 2-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Norah's life and faith will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ on Monday, November 18, at 10AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.