Norbert Fischer
- - Norbert Fischer, 88 years, passed away after a long illness with family members by his side on July 9, 2019. Pre-deceased by the love of his life, wife Beverly Root Fischer, and cherished son of the late Azriel and late Fulia Fischer, Norbert leaves behind his son Bruce (Karen) of Central Valley NY, son Mark of Teaneck NJ, daughter Ellen of Park Ridge NJ, and grandchildren Corinne and Alex.
Born May 24, 1931 in Vienna Austria, Norbert immigrated to America with his parents in 1939. On his own volition in 1951 Norbert became a proud citizen of the United States. A career pharmacist and business owner, Norbert is a graduate of Fordham University School of Pharmacy. Norbert took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Members of Norbert's extended family will always remember him as kindhearted, warm, sincere, and bursting with reciprocal love.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 12, 2019, 10:45am at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus NJ, in the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, Shiva to follow in Teaneck. For additional call times, please contact Congregation Beth Shalom in Teaneck. Please make donations in honor of Norbert Fischer to the .