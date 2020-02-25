|
|
Norbert J. Mester
Fort Lee - Mester, Norbert, J. age 87, of Fort Lee, passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side on Monday February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Brenda R. Mester. Adoring father to Charles L. Mester and Michelle A. Rosenblatt. Predeceased by his sister Marilyn and his loving parents Dr. Charles and Sylvia Mester. He was born on August 31, 1932 in New York City. He moved to Borough Park in Brooklyn at the age of 10 and as a youngster loved the scouts. He graduated from New Utrecht High School. Norbert proudly served in the army during the Korean Conflict and upon his return he attended and graduated from NYU. After living in New York City, he moved to Fort Lee where he has lived for 57 years. He started a corrugated business called Security Packaging Company and added another business called Security Mortuary Supply Company. He loved going to work every day. Norbert had a passion for collecting antique automobiles, playing tennis, skiing and going on vacation with his family. He loved his years in West Hampton Beach where he could relax and invite his friends to his home. Most of all he loved his family. He will be sorely missed. Norbert is survived by his beloved wife Brenda of 57 years, his son Charles L. Mester (Jessica) and his daughter Michelle A. Rosenblatt (Kevin) and his five cherished grandchildren Sarah, Emily, David, Matthew and Samantha. He leaves behind nephews, great nephews and many cousins. The funeral service will be held at 1:15pm on Thursday February 27, 2020 in the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah, 735 Forrest Avenue, Paramus NJ. For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com or call (201) 947-3336.