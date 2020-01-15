|
|
Noreen Kaiser
RINGWOOD - Noreen Kaiser (nee Curtis), 82, of Ringwood passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her devoted husband of fifty-seven years, Robert B. Kaiser and her beloved children and their spouses; Robyn and Timothy Faenza and Robert Jr. and Sandra Kaiser; her grandchildren, Timothy Jr., Daniel, Grace, Gavin, Bianca and Sophia; her sisters, Rita Wilkinson, Judith Osman and Melanie Egan. She was predeceased by her daughter Adrienne Marie in 1991.
Noreen was born November 9, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY the oldest of four daughters of the late Frank Curtis and Rita (Ruppel) Curtis. She was a resident of Ringwood, NJ since 1965, and was formerly of East Rockaway, NY. She met her husband, Robert, while working in New York City and the two married in 1963. They raised three, loving children.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Oakland Memorial Home, 330 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland, NJ on Friday January 17, from 4-8 pm The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday 9:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 868 Ringwood Ave, Haskell. Burial will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Memorial contributions may be made to Ringwood Ambulance Corps, PO Box 211, Ringwood, NJ 07456 or by visiting www.ringwoodambulance.org