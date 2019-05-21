|
Noreen M. (nee Niland) Guanci
North Arlington - Guanci, Noreen M. (nee Niland), 74, of North Arlington, died on Monday, May 20, 2019. Mrs. Guanci was born and raised in Jersey City and has been a resident of North Arlington for 50 years. She worked for Standard Chlorine Clorbine Co. of Kearny and then for the West Essex Regional Board of Education for several years, retiring in 2016. Noreen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Frank Guanci, Jr. on May 20, 2018. She is survived by her loving children, Frank Guanci and his wife, Chrissy and Richard Guanci, by her dear grandchildren, Frankie, Jessica and Amanda and by her sister, Teresa O'Neill.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road , Lyndhurst on Wednesday, May 22, 2018 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather on Thursday, May 23, 2018,10AM at the funeral home then to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, where at 11AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Noreen's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com