Noreen O'Hara
Pompton Plains - Noreen O'Hara (nee Ryan), 90, passed away on January 6, 2020.
Noreen grew up in Butler, settled in Bloomingdale with her husband, Tom, and moved to Pompton Plains in the early 90's to be closer to her two children. She was an avid sports fan - cheering on her beloved Giants and her six grandchildren in their childhood sporting pursuits - as well as a game aficionado and frequent traveler. Noreen was also a devoted nurse, retiring from the profession in 2016 at the age of 86.
Noreen is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Earley, and son-in-law, Robert; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl O'Hara; and her grandchildren: Shannon, Meghan, Heather and Brian O'Hara, and Sean and Tara Earley; and her sister, Beatrice Guenter. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Thomas; her son, Thomas; and her siblings, Mary Hannigan, Winifred Gladis, John Ryan, Eileen Van Orden, and Josephine Erwin.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, January 9th at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Friday, January 10th at the same location. Burial will follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Butler. Arrangements under the direction of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the in Noreen's memory.