Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Cecilia's R.C. Church
Englewood, NJ
Englewood - Noreen V. Sunga, 48, of Englewood passed away on September 10, 2019. Born in San Matias, Philippines. She was a proud member of C.M.E.S.. Beloved mother of Andrew and Gaige Faraon, Lorenzo Lebron and Victoria Lebron. Cherished daughter of Corazon and the late Norberto S. Sunga. Dear sister of Norazon Collantes, Natalynn, Norman and Junie Sunga. Visiting on Friday from 4-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 11AM AM for the Funeral Mass at St. Cecilia's R.C. Church, Englewood at 12 noon. Cremation will be private. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
