Noreen Walsh
Ridgewood - Noreen Fanning Walsh (89) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Edward M. Walsh (1990). Devoted mother of 7: Ann Marie Schwerzler (Bill), Sheila Hudak (Bob), Michael Walsh (Anita), Eileen Green, Patricia Carp (Russell), Daniel Walsh (Donna) and Maureen Kaplan (Eric). Noreen leaves 18 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who she loved dearly and loved every minute she spent with them: Audrey, Michael, Alex, Kelly, Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Grace, Caitlin, Ryan, Ian, Samuel, Emma, Matthew, Jackson, Rose, Brian, Daniel and Victoria. Her great grandchildren include Declan, Ella, Colin, Lily and Fritz and an additional 4 are expected this summer. Noreen arrived in NYC in 1951 from County Mayo Ireland. Shortly thereafter she met Eddie, they married and made their home first in The Bronx then Englewood, NJ where they raised their 7 children. Noreen moved to Ridgewood in 1993 and spent the pass 27 years there. Noreen worked for Quarles School in Englewood for 13 years. She loved every minute of it spending time with kindergarten and first graders as a teachers aid. Noreen was a woman of deep faith and was a parishioner at St Cecilia's in Englewood and then Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ridgewood. Noreen was very active in both parishes and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, the Perpetual Eucharist Adoration, Catholic Daughters and was a Eucharistic minister. Noreen was also a volunteer at The Valley Hospital for many years and loved her involvement in the HILT (Ridgewood Seniors). Noreen is also survived by her sister Monica O'Brien of County Kerry Ireland. Noreen is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Nora Fanning and her siblings Patrick, Bridget Lavelle, Kathleen O'Connor, Rita Bryant, Mary O'Sullivan and Thomas. A memorial mass and celebration will take place at a later date. Noreen will be laid to rest at George Washington Cemetery on May 6, 2020. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.