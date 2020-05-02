Noreen Walsh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noreen Walsh

Ridgewood - Noreen Fanning Walsh (89) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Edward M. Walsh (1990). Devoted mother of 7: Ann Marie Schwerzler (Bill), Sheila Hudak (Bob), Michael Walsh (Anita), Eileen Green, Patricia Carp (Russell), Daniel Walsh (Donna) and Maureen Kaplan (Eric). Noreen leaves 18 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who she loved dearly and loved every minute she spent with them: Audrey, Michael, Alex, Kelly, Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Grace, Caitlin, Ryan, Ian, Samuel, Emma, Matthew, Jackson, Rose, Brian, Daniel and Victoria. Her great grandchildren include Declan, Ella, Colin, Lily and Fritz and an additional 4 are expected this summer. Noreen arrived in NYC in 1951 from County Mayo Ireland. Shortly thereafter she met Eddie, they married and made their home first in The Bronx then Englewood, NJ where they raised their 7 children. Noreen moved to Ridgewood in 1993 and spent the pass 27 years there. Noreen worked for Quarles School in Englewood for 13 years. She loved every minute of it spending time with kindergarten and first graders as a teachers aid. Noreen was a woman of deep faith and was a parishioner at St Cecilia's in Englewood and then Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ridgewood. Noreen was very active in both parishes and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, the Perpetual Eucharist Adoration, Catholic Daughters and was a Eucharistic minister. Noreen was also a volunteer at The Valley Hospital for many years and loved her involvement in the HILT (Ridgewood Seniors). Noreen is also survived by her sister Monica O'Brien of County Kerry Ireland. Noreen is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Nora Fanning and her siblings Patrick, Bridget Lavelle, Kathleen O'Connor, Rita Bryant, Mary O'Sullivan and Thomas. A memorial mass and celebration will take place at a later date. Noreen will be laid to rest at George Washington Cemetery on May 6, 2020. FeeneyFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved