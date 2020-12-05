1/
Norma Ann (Simmons) Killian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Ann (Simmons) Killian

New Braunfels, TX - Norma Ann (Simmons) Killian, formerly of Emerson, NJ, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones late on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 91 in New Braunfels, TX. Beloved wife of the late John Gregory Killian. Devoted mother of Patricia Ann (Killian) Vesperman. Loving grandmother of Kathryn Rose Vesperman. She is predeceased by her brother, William Simmons. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, December 10 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Norma's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Friday, December 11 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Norma to the St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512, littlesistersofthepoortotowa.org

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved