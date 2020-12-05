Norma Ann (Simmons) Killian
New Braunfels, TX - Norma Ann (Simmons) Killian, formerly of Emerson, NJ, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones late on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 91 in New Braunfels, TX. Beloved wife of the late John Gregory Killian. Devoted mother of Patricia Ann (Killian) Vesperman. Loving grandmother of Kathryn Rose Vesperman. She is predeceased by her brother, William Simmons. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, December 10 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Norma's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Friday, December 11 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Norma to the St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512, littlesistersofthepoortotowa.org Becker-funeralhome.com