Norma Beatriz Aedo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Beatriz Aedo

Lodi - Norma Beatriz Aedo, 50 of Lodi, passed away on Tuesday May 26th, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, she came to the United States when she was 6 months old, living in Union City before settling in Lodi. She was a police officer for the Borough of Saddle Brook for the past 6 years. Prior to Saddle Brook, she was a police officer for the Hudson County Sheriff's Department for 10 years.

Loving mother of Skylar Curcio and Paul Curcio, loving daughter of Jose Joaquin Aedo. Norma Venicia Romero, dear sister of Joseph Aedo, his wife Susan, adoring grandmother of Jassiah A. Curcio and Camilla Curcio, dear niece of George Aedo and Barbara Aedo, also survived by 2 nephews Kristoffer Aedo, Kevin Aedo a niece Megan Aedo. Cousins Jesse and Sonny Aedo.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park

www.patrickjconte.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved