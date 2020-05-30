Norma Beatriz AedoLodi - Norma Beatriz Aedo, 50 of Lodi, passed away on Tuesday May 26th, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, she came to the United States when she was 6 months old, living in Union City before settling in Lodi. She was a police officer for the Borough of Saddle Brook for the past 6 years. Prior to Saddle Brook, she was a police officer for the Hudson County Sheriff's Department for 10 years.Loving mother of Skylar Curcio and Paul Curcio, loving daughter of Jose Joaquin Aedo. Norma Venicia Romero, dear sister of Joseph Aedo, his wife Susan, adoring grandmother of Jassiah A. Curcio and Camilla Curcio, dear niece of George Aedo and Barbara Aedo, also survived by 2 nephews Kristoffer Aedo, Kevin Aedo a niece Megan Aedo. Cousins Jesse and Sonny Aedo.Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park