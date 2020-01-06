Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Norma D. DeLuca Obituary
Hasbrouck Heights - Norma D. DeLuca, 95, of Hasbrouck Heights, died Sunday, January 5, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan DeLuca, and her grandchildren, Michael and Elizabeth DeLuca.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10 am Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

For a complete obituary please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com
