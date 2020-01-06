|
Norma D. DeLuca
Hasbrouck Heights - Norma D. DeLuca, 95, of Hasbrouck Heights, died Sunday, January 5, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan DeLuca, and her grandchildren, Michael and Elizabeth DeLuca.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10 am Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
For a complete obituary please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com