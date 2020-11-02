Norma E. Kohm
HAWORTH - Norma E. Kohm passed away on October 29 at her home in Haworth, New Jersey, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Hackensack, NJ, she met her husband, William J. Kohm while working for Senator Walter Jones as a Legal Secretary. William was serving at the time as Clerk of the New Jersey Assembly. They married in 1957.
A natural athlete, Norma fell in love with golf and went on to play on the Metropolitan Golf Association teams for both White Beeches and Ridgewood Country Clubs. A finalist in the club championship of both White Beeches and Ridgewood, she was also a member of the Ocean Reef Club of Key Largo, Florida. Norma and Bill celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year, and at least one secret of their love's longevity was their ability to share that enthusiasm for the game. Either one could best each other on any given day.
Norma is survived by her loving husband, William; her daughter Susan Kohm; son-in-law, Philip Nimtz; her granddaughter, Morgan Nimtz; her sister, Carol Fichter; and her niece, Dawn Frankl.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.