1/1
Norma E. Kohm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma E. Kohm

HAWORTH - Norma E. Kohm passed away on October 29 at her home in Haworth, New Jersey, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Hackensack, NJ, she met her husband, William J. Kohm while working for Senator Walter Jones as a Legal Secretary. William was serving at the time as Clerk of the New Jersey Assembly. They married in 1957.

A natural athlete, Norma fell in love with golf and went on to play on the Metropolitan Golf Association teams for both White Beeches and Ridgewood Country Clubs. A finalist in the club championship of both White Beeches and Ridgewood, she was also a member of the Ocean Reef Club of Key Largo, Florida. Norma and Bill celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year, and at least one secret of their love's longevity was their ability to share that enthusiasm for the game. Either one could best each other on any given day.

Norma is survived by her loving husband, William; her daughter Susan Kohm; son-in-law, Philip Nimtz; her granddaughter, Morgan Nimtz; her sister, Carol Fichter; and her niece, Dawn Frankl.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved