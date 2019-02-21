|
Norma E. Schumacher
Ramsey - Norma E Schumacher, 86 of Ramsey, NJ January 31, 2019.
Born May 30, 1932 in Sag Harbor, NY. Norma worked as a book keeper for Crucible Steele for 15 years and General Electric in New York City, Hoffman-Allied in Ramsey, NJ. Over the years she volunteered as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, past president of the Ramsey Women's Club, Sunday School teacher at St John's Episcopal Church. Norma lived in Ramey, NJ since 1968 and loved being part of her community.
Norma is survived by her beloved husband, Henry Schumacher; son, Henry J Schumacher; daughter, Laura Schumacher-Kasprzak; son-in-law, Ken Kasprzak; grandchildren, Jack Kasprzak, Kenny Kasprzak and Ellie Kasprzak.
She was married 62 years to the love of her life, Henry Schumacher. Although she knew Henry in Richmond Hill HS, they began dating after he returned home from Korea. They loved spending time together with friends and family on their first "child" their 25 ft boat, the Norma Jean.
Norma was a great planner and organizer, including managing Ramsey Woman's Club flowers, and collecting clothes for women in shelters. She loved a good laugh, and joyfully cooked many perfect holiday dinners. She especially loved vacationing on LBI, all animals, and spending time visiting family and friends when summering in Savannah. Above all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved both her children and grandchildren and always encouraging them in everything they did.
Norma was buried in Savannah, GA at her family plot next to her mother, aunts and grandparents.