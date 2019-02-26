|
|
Norma Laura Breit
Fort Lee - BREIT, Norma L., nee: Olivere, age 88, of Fort Lee, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Fred Breit. Loving mother to Gil Breit and his wife Rica. Cherished sister to Richard L. Olivere and his wife Anne; Ron Olivere and his wife Joan. Predeceased by her brother Raymond. After growing up in Wilmington, DE, Norma relocated to New York City in the late 1940s to pursue a modeling career in the Garment Center of Seventh Ave. She spent nearly 20 years as a fashion model for Abe Schrader Corp., where she eventually met and married her late husband Fred. After the birth of their son, they moved to Fort Lee, NJ, where she enjoyed the next 50 years of her life as a loving mother, dedicated wife, and devoted homemaker. Norma was endearingly warmhearted and blessed with many friends throughout her life. She remained fond of her roots in Wilmington, DE, as a cherished sister to her brothers and sisters-in-law, and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Family will receive their friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, "opposite the Fort Lee Library". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's name to: The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, 4601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com