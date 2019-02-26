Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Breit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Laura Breit


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Laura Breit Obituary
Norma Laura Breit

Fort Lee - BREIT, Norma L., nee: Olivere, age 88, of Fort Lee, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Fred Breit. Loving mother to Gil Breit and his wife Rica. Cherished sister to Richard L. Olivere and his wife Anne; Ron Olivere and his wife Joan. Predeceased by her brother Raymond. After growing up in Wilmington, DE, Norma relocated to New York City in the late 1940s to pursue a modeling career in the Garment Center of Seventh Ave. She spent nearly 20 years as a fashion model for Abe Schrader Corp., where she eventually met and married her late husband Fred. After the birth of their son, they moved to Fort Lee, NJ, where she enjoyed the next 50 years of her life as a loving mother, dedicated wife, and devoted homemaker. Norma was endearingly warmhearted and blessed with many friends throughout her life. She remained fond of her roots in Wilmington, DE, as a cherished sister to her brothers and sisters-in-law, and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Family will receive their friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, "opposite the Fort Lee Library". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's name to: The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, 4601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now