|
|
Norma Leasure
Saddle Brook - Norma Leasure (nee Nora), 95, of Saddle Brook, died on Monday January 13th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, she been a resident of Saddle Brook most of her life. She was a bank teller for Wells Fargo for 40 years before retiring. She was an active member of the Saddle Brook Seniors and a past matron for the Order of Eastern Star of the Hackensack Masonic Lodge.
Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Sr., loving mother of Harold E. Jr., dear aunt of Andrea Casale, Maria Ryan & Joanne Trattner.
Visiting Friday January 24th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Saturday January 25th at 11:00 a.m.
Cremation Private.