Norma M. Wagner
Norma M. Wagner (nee Isaacs), age 94, of Hackensack formerly of Paterson and Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of her late husband, Hymen V. Wagner; devoted mother of Dr. Melinda Wagner and her husband Seth Rosen of Little Silver, NJ, and Beth Wagner Capanna and her husband Joseph Capanna of Pelham Manor, NY. She was the very proud grandmother of Daniel and Matthew Rosen, and Isabella and Ariana Capanna. Norma was a graduate of NYC School of Finance with a Bachelor's Degree. Together with her husband, Hy, Norma built a business called Media Distribution Services. They were members of the Public Relations Society of America, and former members of the Fair Lawn Jewish Center. There will be a graveside service at 2pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Congregation B'nai Israel Cemetery on North Midland Avenue in Saddle Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Metropolitan Opera at www.metopera.org
Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.