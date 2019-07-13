|
Norman Blum
West Orange - Norman Blum, 95, of West Orange died on July 11, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ and raised in the Bronx, NY. He resided in Fair Lawn for most of his life before recently moving to West Orange.
Mr. Blum was a Public Accountant and built a very successful accounting practice.
He attended James Monroe High School in the Bronx and earned B.B.A. and M.B.A. degrees born the City College of New York.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served in WWII.
Norman was an active member of Temple Beth Shalom in Fair Lawn, where he served on its Board of Trustees. Throughout his life, he was a supporter and contributor to a number of Jewish charities.
Norman loved the outdoors with Nantucket being one of his favorite vacation destinations.
He is survived by his two sons, Evan (Mindy) of North Caldwell and Michael of Hoboken; his daughter, Judi (Tim) Woods of Monroe, NY; and his two grandsons, Matthew and Corey Blum.
Services will be held at Schoem's Memorial Chapel, Paramus. Memorial contributions may be made to the City College Fund or the .