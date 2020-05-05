Norman E. Gray Sr.



Brick - Norman E. Gray Sr, 91 of Whiting, passed away Monday May 4th, 2020 at the Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing & Rehab at Brick. Norman was born in Carlstadt, NJ to the late Edgar and Helen Gray and had previously lived in East Rutherford, and Voorhees before moving to Whiting thirty years ago.



Norman was employed at Universal Oil Products in East Rutherford and Crane Carrier in Teterboro before retiring. He was a loyal and proud member and former Chief of the East Rutherford Fire Department and Ambulance Squad for over thirty years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in East Rutherford.



He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children Lucy Novello, his second wife Florence "Florrie" Zinc, his sister Doris Gray, his grandson Michael Barone, and son-in law Richard "Richie" Trause.



He is survived by his five children, Ed Gray of Boca Raton Florida and his wife Laurinda, Arlene Barone of Brick, NJ and her husband John, Luann Trause of East Rutherford, NJ, Norman E Gray Jr. of Spring Lake and his wife Karen Nagle, and Brenda Gray of East Rutherford, and his step son Frank "Skip Zinc of Melbourne Florida and his wife Nancy.



He was also the most dear Poppy to his five grand children, Luci Barone Sprovach, Christina Trause Carozza, David Gray, Joanna Trause Finch, and Jessica Barone McGinn, and six great grand sons, Michael, Joey, Charlie, Logan, Christian and Dylan. Norman was the beloved "Uncle Norm" to the extended Novello clan, and is also survived by his dearest sister in law Grace Novello Train.



Due to the current restrictions, we have had to change how we say our goodbyes. The family will have a memorial gathering for him once it is safe to do so.



